U.S. Army veteran Donald Ray Surrett Jr. died Sunday after tackling a gunman during an attack in a Bend, Oregon, Safeway grocery store.

Breitbart News reported a gunman opened fire in the Safeway, and was afterward found dead with a rifle and a shotgun near his body.

Two innocents were killed in the attack, and another innocent was injured.

The New York Daily News notes that 66-year-old Surrett was a Safeway employee who had previously served in the Army for 20 years.

Police spokeswoman Sheila Miller told the Associated Press, “Mr. Surrett engaged with the shooter, attempted to disarm him and may very well have prevented further deaths. Mr. Surrett acted heroically during this terrible event.”

Miller fought to hold back tears as she described Surrett’s actions.

The two who died in the attack were Surrett, who was killed after intervening, and an 84-year-old Safeway customer named Glenn Edward Bennett.

