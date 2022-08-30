President Joe Biden got confused while delivering a speech promoting Democrat candidates in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

“Please please elect the Attorney General to the Senate, and elect that big ol’ boy to be governor,” Biden asked voters in the audience.

Biden was clearly mistaken about what office each candidate was running for.

The attorney general is Josh Shapiro, running to be governor and the “big ol’ boy” is Lt Gov. John Fetterman, who is running for the Senate.

Earlier in his speech, the president got it right as he praised Shapiro, who was present for the event.

“He’s going to make one hell of a governor,” Biden said, referring to Shapiro. “I really mean it.”

Referring to Fetterman, Biden noted he could not join them at the event, but he endorsed him as a “powerful voice” for Democrats.

“I used to be in the old days a pretty good athlete, and if somebody was really big and tough, you say, I wouldn’t screw with him if I had a sledgehammer,” he said.

Biden spoke about how frustrated he was that Republicans were no longer working with Democrats, particularly in the United States Senate where he spent years getting along with establishment Republicans despite their differences.

“Where the hell are we?” He asked, and added. “What in God’s name has happened to that in the United States of America?”