A poll found that most independents in New Hampshire oppose President Joe Biden’s recent student loan scheme that he announced in August, which would forgive up to $20,000 for some borrowers.

A poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire found a majority of Democrats — Biden’s political party — supported the recent student loan scheme from the president, while most of the independents — who have become a significant voting bloc over the last several years — and Republicans oppose the plan.

The poll released that 86 percent of Democrats support Biden’s scheme to forgive student loans, while eight percent said they oppose it. Of the Democrats, five percent were neutral, and one percent did not know or were unsure.

Among independents, only 33 percent supported Biden’s effort, while a majority (59 percent) opposed the scheme. There was also three percent who were neutral overall and four percent who did not know or were unsure.

For Republicans, only five percent supported Biden’s recent student loan scheme, while a super majority (88 percent) opposed it. There was also six percent who were neutral overall.

Granite Staters are closely divided; 44 percent said they would support Biden’s scheme, while 49 percent oppose it. There was also five percent who were neutral overall, as well as one percent who did not know or were unsure.

Last month, Biden announced his decision to forgive $10,000 of federal student loan debt for certain borrowers that make less than $125,000 per year and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. The president described it as a “campaign promise” to give “working and middle-class families breathing room” on student loans.

University of Pennsylvania’s Penn Wharton Budget Model analysis noted that the “debt cancellation alone will cost up to $519 billion,” but “depending on future IDR program details to be released and potential behavioral (i.e., “non-static”) changes, total plan costs could exceed $1 trillion.”

The Granite State poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center was taken from August 15 to 29 with 1,993 Granite State Panel members. The poll had a 2.2 percent margin of error.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.