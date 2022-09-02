Voters Split on Biden’s Plan to Forgive Portion of Student Loan Debt

Voters are split on President Biden’s sweeping plan to cancel $10,000 to $20,000 of student loan debt per qualified borrower, a Politico/Morning Consult survey released Wednesday found.

Biden made the announcement last week after continued pressure from members of the radical left, who have urged the president to cancel student loan debt. However, some, such as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), do not believe the current plan goes far enough.

Under Biden’s proposed plan, the government will forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt if an individual making under $125,000 annually went to college on Pell Grants. The government will forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for an individual — still making less than $125,00 per year — who did not receive Pell Grants:

In keeping with my campaign promise, my Administration is announcing a plan to give working and middle class families breathing room as they prepare to resume federal student loan payments in January 2023. I'll have more details this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/kuZNqoMe4I — President Biden (@POTUS) August 24, 2022

While some leftists say this is just the beginning, conservatives have routinely pointed out how Biden’s move is fundamentally unfair to American taxpayers — particularly those who did not go to college or already paid off their loans. Nevertheless, those individuals’ opinions do not matter, according to far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who suggested that those who are opposed to this policy are acting selfishly:

If that is true, then nearly half of voters are “selfish,” as voters are split on Biden’s proposal to cancel a portion of student loan debt.

According to the survey, 48 percent support canceling between $10,000 and $20,000 of student loan debt for individuals earning less than $125,000 or households earning less than $250,000. Another 43 percent oppose, and nine percent remain unsure.

Democrats overwhelmingly support the proposal — 72 percent — while 67 percent of Republicans oppose.

Independents also remain relatively split, as 47 percent oppose the plan to cancel a portion of student loan debt and 42 percent support it.

When asked if they would be open to the administration canceling even more student loan debt in the future, 46 percent of voters, overall, support it, compared to 43 percent who do not.

The survey was taken August 26-28, 2022, among 2,007 registered voters and has a +/- 2 percent margin of error.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is among those who have also pointed out that Biden’s plan is fundamentally flawed, as it does nothing to hold universities accountable.