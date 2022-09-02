A protester interrupted President Joe Biden’s primetime address Thursday with apparent chants of “Fuck Joe Biden.”

Biden’s primetime address, held in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, focused on “MAGA Republicans” and their alleged threat to American Democracy. However, protesters interrupted Biden’s speech multiple times, causing him to go off script and address the protesters.

While Biden discussed what he believes is America’s “greatest progress,” a protester interrupted him by chanting “fuck Joe Biden” through a bullhorn.

“Throughout our history, America’s often made the greatest progress coming out of some of our darkest moments, like you’re hearing that bullhorn,” Biden told the crowd. “I believe we can and must do that again”:

Biden acknowledges someone with a bullhorn who is trying to disrupt his speech pic.twitter.com/w4bmniPnoA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 2, 2022

Shortly after addressing the protester, Biden claimed that “MAGA Republicans look at America and see carnage and darkness and despair.”

Later in the speech, the protester interrupted Biden by chanting “Fuck Joe Biden” once more.

Biden again departed from his teleprompter and took the opportunity to address the protester directly.

“Look, our democracy is imperfect. It always has been,” Biden said. “Notwithstanding, those folks you hear on the other side there, they’re entitled to be outrageous.” The crowd applauded Biden after he scolded the heckler:

Biden gets DROWNED OUT so bad by "F**ck Joe Biden" chants he has to STOP reading teleprompter pic.twitter.com/w0q0aWu6M1 — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) September 2, 2022

“This is a democracy, but history and common sense. Good manners is nothing they’ve ever suffered from,” Biden continued.

The phrase “Fuck Joe Biden” has become a rallying call for conservatives throughout Biden’s presidency, although most opt for the clean version, “Let’s go, Brandon.”

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.