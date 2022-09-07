Hillary Clinton Says She Has No Plans to Run for President Again

In a recent interview with CBS News, former secretary of state and twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said she does not plan on running for the White House again.
EXCLUSIVE: @HillaryClinton tells @NorahODonnell she does not plan to run for president again, but did vow to do everything she can to ensure a future president “respects our democracy.” Adding if Trump runs again that Republicans should “grow a backbone.” pic.twitter.com/GMwJ6qMF5Y
— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 6, 2022
A transcript is as follows:
NORAH O’DONNELL: Would you ever run for president again?
HILLARY CLINTON: No, no. But I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that we have a president who respects our democracy and the rule of law, and upholds our institutions.
O’DONNELL: What if Donald Trump runs again?
CLINTON: He should be soundly defeated. It should start in the Republican Party. Grow a backbone and stand up to this guy. Heaven forbid if he gets the nomination, he needs to be defeated roundly and sent back to Mar-a-Lago.
