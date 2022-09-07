Hillary Clinton Says She Has No Plans to Run for President Again

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Joshua Caplan

In a recent interview with CBS News, former secretary of state and twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said she does not plan on running for the White House again.

A transcript is as follows:

NORAH O’DONNELL: Would you ever run for president again?

HILLARY CLINTON: No, no. But I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that we have a president who respects our democracy and the rule of law, and upholds our institutions.

O’DONNELL: What if Donald Trump runs again?

CLINTON: He should be soundly defeated. It should start in the Republican Party. Grow a backbone and stand up to this guy. Heaven forbid if he gets the nomination, he needs to be defeated roundly and sent back to Mar-a-Lago.

