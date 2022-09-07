Radical senate Democrat candidate Mandela Barnes does not call himself a “progressive” Democrat anymore to “appear less polarizing” in his race against Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), New York Magazine reported Wednesday.

Barnes, who is fighting to defeat Johnson in the purple swing state of Wisconsin, is one of the most far-left candidates in the 2022 cycle.

He has objected to felons losing the right to vote and has supported the Green New Deal. But Barnes has apparently realized far-left politics in Wisconsin will not carry the day in November.

“Barnes emerged from the progressive wing of his party but today — unlike earlier in his career — he [no] longer calls himself a progressive in an attempt to appear less polarizing,” the magazine analyzed.

Though Barnes is attempting to appear less polarizing, he is endorsed by some of the most polarizing members of Congress: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC), and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ).

A part of Barnes’ strategy to appear seemingly moderate is to avoid questions about his policies.

New York Magazine outlined “local reporters have publicly lamented that Barnes refuses to answer their questions at campaign events. He has a habit of foisting questions onto his staff, even when directly asked in person.”

Wisconsin Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes (D), the presumptive Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate, spent nearly $600,000 on his police detail over two years, despite being backed by pro-“defund the police” PACs. https://t.co/bFS3acYzXF — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 5, 2022

For example, the outlet said the Democrat candidate was to hold a ten minute phone interview with the publication. But it was cut short, just as the magazine was going to ask about socializing medicine in the United States.

Sen. Johnson has picked up on Barnes decision to stay away from the establishment media to protect himself from being exposed as a Bernie bro-type Democrat.

“Barnes will run cutesy ads trying to convince you he’s not a radical leftist,” Johnson says in his latest ad. “Barnes supports the defund police movement. And wrote a bill to release criminals without bail. Mandela Barnes wants to eliminate your employer provided health insurance and double your income taxes.”

Barnes has also advocated for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), permitting driver’s licenses for illegal immigrants, giving in-state college tuition to illegal immigrants, and defunding “over-bloated” police departments. He favors an entirely government-run healthcare system, canceling the Senate filibuster, and packing the Supreme Court.

Polling indicates Barnes has a slight two point lead over Johnson, a gap that has been closing in recent weeks.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.