Rasmussen Poll: Plurality of Voters See Midterms as Referendum on Biden

A plurality of likely voters in the United States view the upcoming midterm election as a “referendum” on President Joe Biden’s partisan agenda, according to the latest Rasmussen Reports poll released Wednesday.

Forty-six percent of the likely voters said that they view the upcoming midterm election as a “referendum” on Biden’s agenda. Only 40 percent say the midterm election is more about individual candidates and issues, and 14 percent of the respondents said they were undecided.

By comparison, in the 2018 midterm election, when former President Donald Trump was in office, 48 percent of the voters said midterms were a “referendum” on Trump.

The poll also found that 41 percent think Biden should continue with his current partisan agenda if Republicans regain control of Congress, whereas 50 percent said they believe he should change his agenda in response to the election results.

Rasmussen acknowledged that in 2018 significantly fewer said Trump should change his agenda in response to the midterms.

Additionally, the poll found that most voters (71 percent) think there would be a “noticeable change” if Republicans win Congress, while only 16 percent disagree and 13 percent were unsure. Notably, in 2018 only 60 percent said there would be a “noticeable change” if Democrats took control of Congress after the midterms.

The Rasmussen Reports poll was conducted September 2 and 3 among 1,000 likely voters. It has a three percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level.

