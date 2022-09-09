Joe Biden Says American Women ‘Awakened’ by Roe v. Wade Reversal

President Joe Biden said American women were supposedly “awakened” by the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The president made his statement at the Democratic National Committee summer meeting in Maryland, charging that women are a powerful force Republicans will soon learn of.

“Republicans have awakened a powerful force in this country: women,” Biden said. “Here you come.”

The president also repeated talking points from his “Dark MAGA” speech last Thursday, alleging that Republicans will do away with contraception.

“If they had it their way, they’d come after contraception, marriage equality, the whole right to privacy,” the president said.

The event was to mark 60 days before the mid-term elections when Democrats stand to lose the U.S. House as the president’s approval rating continues to crater. The president also used the moment to plug the Inflation Reduction Act.

“You think they would have cared about inflation, reducing it, they would have voted for the Inflation Reduction Act but every single Republican, House and Senate, every single one, every Republican in the House, every Republican in the Senate, they voted against it,” he said. “Now every single American needs to return the favor and vote them out of office.”

During his “Dark MAGA” speech last week, the president routinely portrayed MAGA Republicans as violent right-wingers who disrespect the constitution and seek to strip Americans of their most basic rights.

“MAGA Republicans do not respect the constitution,” he said. “They do not believe in the rule of law, they do not believe in the rule of law, they do not recognize the will of the people.”

“MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards,” he added. “Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose. No right to privacy. No right to contraception. No right to marry who you love. They promote authoritarian leaders and they fan the flames of political violence.”

A recent Trafalgar Group poll found that up to 56 percent of Americans disapproved of the president’s speech.

“Moreover, nearly 20 percent of Democrats viewed the speech negatively,” Breitbart News reported. “Sixty-two percent of independents agreed that it represented ‘a dangerous in rhetoric and is designed to incite conflict amounts Americans.’ Eighty-nine percent of Republicans oppose the speech.”