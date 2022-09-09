Herschel Walker Ad Takes Aim at Democrat Warnock’s Remarks on Race: He ‘Wants to Divide Us’

Republican Herschel Walker zeroes in on top Democrats’ comments on race in a television ad airing across Georgia beginning this week, and accuses his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), of sowing division.

The ad features Warnock, who is up for reelection in Georgia’s battleground U.S. Senate race, as well as Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, President Joe Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris all making racially charged remarks in recent years.

Watch:

“I do absolutely agree that it’s racist. It is a redux of Jim Crow in a suit and tie,” Abrams says in the ad in reference to Georgia’s sweeping election integrity bill passed last year.

“America has a long history of systemic racism,” Harris claims in the ad.

“You ain’t black,” Biden is featured saying in the ad, a flashback to the now-infamous comment Biden made ahead of the 2020 election during an appearance on the Breakfast Club. During the interview Biden said, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Lastly, the ad features Warnock saying, “America has a preexisting condition. It’s called racism.” Warnock, a longtime pastor, made the comment in a sermon, according to a video that appears to be from 2017 and was uncovered during his first bid for office.

The ad then switches to Walker’s message on unity, a theme he has promoted since his primary run.

“Sen. Warnock believes America is a bad country full of racist people. I believe we’re a great country full of generous people,” Walker says in the ad. “Warnock wants to divide us. I want to bring us together.”

The 30-second clip marks the first major ad campaign to spotlight the differing perspectives on race among top candidates who are black in Georgia’s biggest elections this year.

The Walker campaign and the National Republican Senatorial Committee spent more than $2 million total on the statewide ad, which first aired Wednesday, the Walker campaign confirmed to Breitbart News.

The ad comes as Walker has made small gains in a string of polls over the last month, indicating momentum has shifted in his favor.

The latest poll, taken by Fox 5 Atlanta and Insider Advantage in September, showed Walker up three points over Warnock, a six-point gain from the same poll taken in July.

