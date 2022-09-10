Illinois Democrats’ Bail Abolishment to Free Suspects Charged with Murder, Kidnapping, Burglary: ‘Gates are Open’

A new law abolishing bail across the state of Illinois, passed by Democrats and signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D), will free from jail thousands of suspects accused of second-degree murder, kidnapping, burglary, robbery, and other violent crimes.

Beginning January 1, 2023, Illinois will become the first state in the nation to have eliminated cash bail — even for some of the most violent crimes. As a result, local district attorneys say they will be forced to free thousands of suspects accused of crimes like murder and kidnapping.

In Winnebago County, Illinois, alone the district attorney estimates that about 400 charged criminals will be freed from jail despite their being accused of violent crimes. Likewise, in Will County, Illinois, about 640 charged criminals will be freed from jail, including 60 accused of murder.

Violent crimes for which bail will be abolished next year:

Second-degree murder

Drug-induced homicide

Kidnapping

Robbery

Burglary

Aggravated battery

Nearly all drug offenses

Aggravated DUI

Aggravated fleeing

Arson

Intimidation

Threatening a public official

“Anyone sitting in jail right now with all these pending charges, they’re going to be let out,” Johnson County, Illinois Sheriff Peter Sopczak told WTVO. “The gates are open and they’re going to be let out onto the streets.”

The new law even allows suspects accused of domestic violence to be released from jail after just 24 to 48 hours. If prosecutors cannot prove that the suspect is a direct threat to one or more people, they will be released from jail without bail.

“It will destroy the state of Illinois,” Will County District Attorney Jim Glasgow (D) said.

Winnebago County District Attorney J. Hanley said that under the new law he will be forced to free domestic abusers who ultimately murdered their wives.

“Imagine the defendant who murdered his wife, to whom he no longer poses a threat, being released because of this ridiculously limited legal standard,” he said.

Similar laws, though not fully abolishing cash bail, have been implemented in states like New York and have coincided with surges in violent crime. Newly released New York Police Department data revealed that suspects freed from jail thanks to the “No Bail” law were rearrested for other crimes at rapid rates.

Ten suspects, for instance, have been arrested nearly 500 times in the last couple of years and most remain released from jail without bail.

