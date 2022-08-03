Criminal suspects freed from jail by New York’s “No Bail” law are being rearrested at skyrocketing rates, often for more serious crimes, New York Police Department (NYPD) data reveals.

The data, published in the New York Post, shows that about 1-in-5 suspects arrested for burglary or theft went on to be arrested for felonies within just 60 days after being released from jail by the No Bail law.

The law, first imposed in 2020, frees from jail suspects accused of a whole host of violent crimes including second-degree manslaughter, aggravated vehicular assault, third-degree assault, possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child, criminally negligent homicide, and aggravated vehicular homicide.

Across the board, the No Bail law saw suspects repeatedly being arrested for crimes after their release from jail at far higher rates than in 2017 when the law was not yet in place. Ten suspects, for instance, have been arrested nearly 500 times in the last couple of years and most remain released from jail without bail.

Suspects arrested for grand larceny and released from jail who went on to commit more crimes jumped 203 percent from just 6.5 percent of suspects in 2017 to nearly 2-in-10 of all grand larceny suspects in 2021.

Similarly, 21 percent of grand theft auto suspects were rearrested after their release from jail without bail in 2021. This is more than double the rate from 2017, when just 10 percent were rearrested.

For suspects charged with misdemeanor petit larceny, nearly 22 percent were charged with felonies two months after their release from jail without bail in 2021. In 2017, in comparison, just eight percent were rearrested.

Most recently, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg — who was boosted in his election with the help of billionaire George Soros — defended his office’s release of a suspect caught on camera brutally assaulting an NYPD officer in the subway.

The suspect assaulted the officer only three days after he was arrested and charged with beating a stranger in a violent robbery. In that case, he was released from jail without bail.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.