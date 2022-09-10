Mehmet Oz Rushes into Crowd to Help Woman Who Collapsed During His Rally

Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, speaks at a campaign event in Springfield, Pa., Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd)
AP Photo/Ryan Collerd
Jordan Dixon-Hamilton

Mehmet Oz, the celebrity doctor and Republican Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, rushed into the crowd to help a woman who collapsed during his campaign rally in Bucks County on Saturday.

Within thirty seconds of the woman collapsing, Oz reportedly rushed from backstage and hopped over a barrier between him and the crowd to give the woman aid. Oz conducted a “preliminary assessment” of the woman who collapsed, according to Oz campaign spokesperson Brittany Yanick. Oz stayed in the crowd with the woman until medics could put her on a stretcher and wheel her out of the venue.

The crowd reportedly applauded Oz after his quick leap into action.

In addition to Oz, Pennsylvania State Senate candidate Matt McCullough, a nurse, and state Rep. Frank Farry, a fire chief, aided the woman.

Oz confirmed the woman was doing well later in the rally, according to ABC’s Will McDuffie. “Rita, god bless her, is doing well,” Oz told his supporters.

Oz is no stranger to using his medical skills to help those in need. In 2015, Oz similarly jumped a railing and aided a woman until medics arrived during one of his promotional events.

Additionally, Oz’s staff said Saturday’s incident marks at least the third time the Republican Senate candidate has helped someone with a medical emergency, the Delaware Valley Journal reported.

 

