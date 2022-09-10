Mehmet Oz, the celebrity doctor and Republican Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, rushed into the crowd to help a woman who collapsed during his campaign rally in Bucks County on Saturday.

Dr. Oz is doing a rally in my hometown tonight in Bucks County, PA. A woman in the audience apparently collapsed and he hoped over the railing to help her as they waited for the paramedics to arrive. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 10, 2022

Within thirty seconds of the woman collapsing, Oz reportedly rushed from backstage and hopped over a barrier between him and the crowd to give the woman aid. Oz conducted a “preliminary assessment” of the woman who collapsed, according to Oz campaign spokesperson Brittany Yanick. Oz stayed in the crowd with the woman until medics could put her on a stretcher and wheel her out of the venue.

Oz in the crowd after a woman appeared to collapse at his rally in Bucks County – was apparently tending to her as they waited for paramedics to arrive pic.twitter.com/iEi39Rulzf — Jonathan Tamari (@JonathanTamari) September 10, 2022

The crowd reportedly applauded Oz after his quick leap into action.

In addition to Oz, Pennsylvania State Senate candidate Matt McCullough, a nurse, and state Rep. Frank Farry, a fire chief, aided the woman.

Just watched Oz hop the barrier and give aid to a woman that collapsed. He and State Senate candidates Matt McCullough who is a nurse and State Rep Frank Farry who is a fire chief also aided. pic.twitter.com/2P5EEWHqeZ — In Cognitive Decline (@SleepyCornPop) September 10, 2022

Oz confirmed the woman was doing well later in the rally, according to ABC’s Will McDuffie. “Rita, god bless her, is doing well,” Oz told his supporters.

Medics at a @DrOz event wheeled out a woman who appeared to collapse near the stage. Oz rushed in from backstage and stayed with her until the stretcher came. “Rita, god bless her, is doing well,” he said when he took the stage later. #PASEN pic.twitter.com/zYUA7Tvg88 — Will McDuffie (@wrmcduff) September 10, 2022

Oz is no stranger to using his medical skills to help those in need. In 2015, Oz similarly jumped a railing and aided a woman until medics arrived during one of his promotional events.

Additionally, Oz’s staff said Saturday’s incident marks at least the third time the Republican Senate candidate has helped someone with a medical emergency, the Delaware Valley Journal reported.