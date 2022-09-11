11 Shot Friday into Saturday Night in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Eleven people were shot, three of them fatally, Friday into Saturday night in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports the weekend’s first fatal shooting occurred at 6:15 p.m. Friday, when 22-year-old on a scooter was struck with a vehicle then shot and killed.

The 22-year-old was riding the scooter in the “23000 block of East 71st Street” when he was struck, then shot.

The weekend’s second fatal shooting was discovered at 8:21 p.m. Friday night, when police found a 45-year-old man “in West Woodland Park” with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The third fatal shooting occurred at 2:14 a.m., when shots rang out “in the 100 block of West Cermak Road.” Two men were shot in the incident, one fatally.

The fatal shooting involved a 30-year-old man, who died at the scene.

The Sun-Times notes that 472 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through September 10, 2022.

