A conservative super PAC announced it is committing $5 million in advertisements and voter outreach efforts to support Arizona Republican Blake Masters in his U.S. Senate bid against Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ).

Politico’s Natalie Allison first reported Monday morning that the Sentinel Action Fund, which is partnered with the Heritage Action for America organization, would flood $5 million into the race.

“The effort will spend $3.5 million on TV ads and $1.5 million on voter outreach through a state-of-the-art voter ground game,” a press release from the Sentinel Action Fund stated. Allison noted that the group aims to contact 750,000 Arizonans during outreach efforts.

Jessica Anderson — who is the super PAC’s president and the Heritage Action for America’s executive director – issued a statement on the financial commitment in the press release.

“Blake Masters will always put America first and never stop fighting for the people of Arizona,” Anderson said. “We are thrilled to endorse his candidacy and announce a new $5 million commitment to help fight back against the radical Left’s agenda embodied by Senator Mark Kelly.”

She added that Masters “understands the dire threat that the current Liberal regime represents to American families,” and that “Kelly represents everything wrong with the America Last agenda of today’s Democratic party.”

“He is soft on China, absent on the border, weak on crime and refuses to protect paychecks or cut taxes,” Anderson continued. “Worse, he has refused to stand up to Biden’s campaign of economic ruin, open borders, and abortion on demand.”

“Arizona is the center of the fight for America’s soul,” she said. “It is time for every corner of the conservative coalition to deploy every resource to win the Senate and show up to support our conservative candidates like Blake Masters.”

Arizona is the center of the fight for America’s soul. To take back the Senate, and to take back America, conservatives have to deploy every resource at our disposal to champion candidates like Masters, who aren’t afraid to stand up for the truth. It’s time to fight. — Jessica Anderson (@JessAnderson2) September 12, 2022

The support comes as the Senate Leadership Fund — which is operated by Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) former chief of staff, Steven Law — recently spent $18 million in closely contested U.S. Senate races but did not commit funds to help Masters, who is backed by former President Donald Trump and is neck and neck with his opponent, per the latest polling.