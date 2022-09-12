A clear majority of 58 percent of likely voters say His Fraudulency Joe Biden should “quit blaming MAGA Republicans and get to working on the economy he ruined.”

The poll comes from Rasmussen Reports in the wake of Biden’s disastrous Red Sermon, where he went to Philadelphia to declare war on half the country, those of us who dare support former President Trump.

By demonizing half the country, Biden, his fellow Democrats, and the corporate media are hoping to do two things: 1) change the subject away from the recession that Biden and his disastrous policies plunged America into, and 2) improve his polling by throwing this fascist meat at the fascist left-wing base.

Biden’s dangerous rhetoric and demagoguery is unlike anything heard in the country by a national leader since the days of Father Charles Coughlin. To the surprise of no one, this did boost his poll numbers by appealing to the Nazis in the violent and bloodthirsty Democrat base.

But back in the real world, at least according to Rasmussen, 58 percent want him to stop with the hate speech and focus on repairing the “the economy he ruined.” This includes 35 percent of Democrats and 54 percent of moderates.

The poll also asked if people agreed with the following Biden statement: “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundation of our republic.” Less than half agreed: 36 percent strongly agreed, but 39 percent strongly disagreed. Only twelve percent somewhat agreed, while eight percent somewhat disagreed. So that’s 48 percent agree, 47 percent disagree.

The problem for Biden and his media supporters is that this kind of hate speech can only work as a sugar high. The economy is in recession. Gas prices might be going down (thankfully) but are still way above the per gallon price when Biden took office. And he’s still a creepy old man who has no idea where he is most of the time.

On top of that, Democrats have become the party that supports child grooming and abusing underage children with chemical castration and other medical horrors to appease the transsexual Nazis; the party opposed to free speech and expression; the joyless, humorless party of scolds; the party that cannot deliver water and electricity; the pr-criminal party emptying the prisons while castrating cops; the party that wants to take away our cars, our guns, our steaks, and kill babies after they are born.

Biden can go full-fascist all he wants to juice the haters in the Democrat base. Normal Americans, decent Americans, know Democrats want to force us to eat bugs while they have sex with our kids. No amount of demagoguery can paper over that.

