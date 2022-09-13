President Joe Biden left the White House suddenly on Tuesday evening, telling reporters he was planning to vote.

Delaware is holding a primary on Tuesday. The polls close at 8:00 p.m.

According to his schedule, Biden is only expected to be in his hometown of Wilmington for an hour and 15 minutes before returning to the White House Tuesday evening.

Asked by a reporter why he did not vote using an absentee ballot, Biden smiled and did not answer as he climbed the stairs to board Air Force One.

Biden had plenty of opportunities to vote in the primary election, including during his many weekends in Delaware.

A law passed in July allows Delaware voters to vote by mail without an excuse or to vote early in person.