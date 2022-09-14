Poll: Voters Say Republicans Have Not Done Enough to Make Their Case in the Midterms

Voters say Republicans have not done enough to make their case for support as the midterms approach, a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey released Tuesday found.

The survey asked, “Have Republicans made a strong enough case as to why you should earn their support in the 2022 midterm elections?”

Unfortunately for Republicans, most voters — 56.1 percent — said Republicans have not made a strong enough case to warrant their support. Just one-third, 33.9 percent, said they have, and ten percent remain unsure.

Predictably, 87.1 percent of Democrats said the GOP has not done enough to make a strong case for their support, but a smaller majority of Republicans, 61.1 percent, said they have made a sufficient case, compared to 25.9 percent of Republicans who disagree.

Perhaps most concerning for the GOP is the fact that 57.2 percent of independents agree that Republicans have not done enough to make their case as the midterm elections approach. Just 28 percent of independents say Republicans have made their case, and 14.8 percent remain unsure.

The survey was taken September 2-5, 2022, among 1,084 likely general election voters and has a +/- 2.9 percent margin of error.

It comes roughly two months ahead of the midterm elections, where Republicans hope to take back a majority in both the House and Senate. However, recent surveys spell trouble for Republicans, as they appear to be losing their lead on the generic congressional ballot.

A Rasmussen Reports survey released last week showed the GOP’s lead over Democrats dropping to four percentage points, falling a single percentage point over the last week:

Rasmussen noted that in September 2018 — before Democrats took the House for the first time in eight years — they had the same four-point advantage on the generic congressional ballot, 46 percent to 42 percent. But as the 2018 November midterm election neared, the margins between Democrats and Republicans became extremely close: Republicans had 46 percent to 45 percent for Democrats.

Republicans, however, are well-positioned to capitalize on the failures over the last two years under total Democrat control in Washington. It was revealed this week, for example, that the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index rose again, up 8.3 percent from one year ago as inflation rages in President Biden’s America.

Meanwhile, some Republicans, such as Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) are capitalizing on social issues as well, introducing a 15-week pain capable abortion bill on Tuesday to combat the radical left’s desire to legalize partial-birth abortions nationwide.