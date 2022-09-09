The Republican candidate’s lead over a Democrat on the generic congressional ballot drops to four points, a Rasmussen Reports poll revealed Friday.

With only 60 days away from the 2022 midterm election, as the Republicans look to retake control of Congress, the most recent Rasmussen Reports survey showed that 46 percent of likely U.S. voters would elect a Republican — one point less from last week — in comparison to the 42 percent who said they would vote for the Democrat.

There was also four percent who said they would vote for another candidate, and the other seven percent said they were unsure.

Nevertheless, while Republicans have led the generic ballot all year, the four-point lead comes only two months before the election. However, with only two months before the election, there is still time for the generic ballot to move either way before November.

Rasmussen noted that in September 2018 — before Democrats took the House for the first time in eight years — they had the same four-point advantage on the generic congressional ballot, 46 percent to 42 percent. But as the 2018 November midterm election neared, the margins between Democrats and Republicans became extremely close: Republicans had 46 percent to 45 percent for Democrats.

In this poll, the Republican party has a double-digit advantage (ten points) with independents over Democrats. Among voters not affiliated with either major party, 42 percent said they would vote for the GOP candidate, while only 32 percent said they would vote for the Democrat candidate.

Additionally, 31 percent of black voters and 42 percent of other minority groups said they would vote for the Republican candidate if the election were held today. A Democrat candidate would garner support from 55 percent of black voters and 43 percent of other minority groups.

Furthermore, there is a difference in voter intensity between the parties, with 90 percent of Republican voters saying they would vote for their own party’s congressional candidate and only 84 percent of Democrats saying the same thing.

The Rasmussen Reports survey was conducted from September 4 to 8 and questioned 2,500 likely United States voters. The survey had a two percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.