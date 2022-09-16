Several Florida Democrats who are publicly expressing shock and outrage over Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) sending undocumented migrants to Martha’s Vineyard actually voted in favor of the state budget, which appropriates $12 million for a program to do just that.

The governor signed the $109.9 billion “Freedom First” budget in June, which invests in education, law enforcement, and provides tax holidays, among other things.

A document highlighting some of the biggest initiatives in the budget explicitly states that the budget “creates a $12 million program within the Florida Department of Transportation to facilitate the transport of unauthorized aliens out of Florida”:

Underrated aspect of Martha’s Vineyard meltdown today: The funding for transporting illegal aliens to sanctuary jurisdictions was a highlight of the budget @GovRonDeSantis signed MONTHS ago. Dem legislators performing outrage today voted for it Promises made, promises kept. pic.twitter.com/Ky5AyT0xrr — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 16, 2022

This is notable and ironic, as many of Florida’s Democrat lawmakers who are openly condemning the administration’s decision to ship migrants to Martha’s Vineyard — calling it “cruel” and “disgusting”— voted in favor of this exact budget:

“No compassion whatsoever,” Rep. Carlos Smith said in on social media, deeming DeSantis an “authoritarian” leader.

“Just depravity from an authoritarian governor seeking to score cheap political points with ultra MAGAs who think traumatizing vulnerable people and children is some kind of game,” he added.

Carlos voted in favor the budget, which creates a program to ship migrants to other parts of the country. It remains unclear if he considers his own vote “depraved.”

No compassion whatsoever. Just depravity from an authoritarian governor seeking to score cheap political points with ultra MAGAs who think traumatizing vulnerable people and children is some kind of game. https://t.co/7sm1pPsi99 — Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) September 15, 2022

State Rep. Anna Eskamani (D) expressed outrage, accusing GOP politicians and “alt-right media outlets” of “using public money to traffic immigrants,” calling it “disgusting, un-American and shameful.”

She also voted in favor of the Freedom First budget, which devotes millions to this program:

GOP politicians along with alt-right media outlets are using public money to traffic immigrants. It’s disgusting, un-American and shameful. Imagine how much good we could do if they approached comprehensive immigration reform w/the same fervor they have for attacking immigrants. — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) September 15, 2022

State Rep. Angie Nixon (D) was visibly annoyed after the DeSantis Rapid Response Director Christina Pushaw pointed out that Democrats, including Nixon herself, supported this budget. However, the Democrat simply used the complexities of the budget as an excuse and publicly expressed that she hopes DeSantis goes to prison.

“The budget is complex. And we don’t want to risk even more harm to our communities because y’all are vindictive so we vote in favor of the the good aspects of it,” she said.

“Don’t get on here with your clown behavior. What y’all did was cruel and inhumane. I hope your boss gets locked up!” she exclaimed:

The budget is complex. And we don’t want to risk even more harm to our communities because y’all are vindictive so we vote in favor of the the good aspects of it. Don’t get on here with your clown behavior. What y’all did was cruel and inhumane. I hope your boss gets locked up! https://t.co/dnP5BgBqsD — State Rep. Angie Nixon (@AngieNixon) September 16, 2022

Notably, Florida Senate Democrat Leader Lauren Book called the administration’s decision to spend money from the state budget to ship illegals out of the state as “puzzling,” despite the fact that money for such a program is clearly in the budget, which she also voted for:

Ron DeSantis’ puzzling decision to spend money from our state budget to send migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is lacking in compassion and it may even violate the law. As Florida’s Senate Democratic Leader, I am going to work to work to find answers. — Lauren Book (@LeaderBookFL) September 15, 2022

Yes, you read that right. Every single one of these Democrat legislators voted for exactly what they’re feigning outrage at today. pic.twitter.com/DHqfnaBbDr — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 16, 2022

Oops, another one! This is Charlie Crist surrogate Annette Taddeo, who has spent the entire day virtue signaling and performing outrage in front of cameras about something she voted for pic.twitter.com/tUfth9nAzw — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 16, 2022

What is more, DeSantis did not hide this program, speaking openly about his hopes that the legislature would allot money for such a program in December 2021.

“In yesterday’s budget, I put in $8 million for us to be able to transport people here illegally out of the state of Florida,” DeSantis said at the time.

“It’s somewhat tongue in cheek, but it is true, if you sent them to Delaware or Martha’s Vineyard or some of these places, that border would be secure the next day,” he added.