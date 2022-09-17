Alleged Intruder Attacks Wisconsin Homeowner, Gets Shot Dead

An alleged intruder forced his way into a Kenosha, Wisconsin, home Friday, attacked the homeowner, and was subsequently shot dead.

WISN reports that police initially received reports that the suspect was “damaging cars at random” around 7:30 p.m.

The reports indicated the suspect was “near 64th Avenue and 69th Street.”

TMJ4 notes that police then received a call about an individual being shot around 9 p.m. Officers arrived to find that the suspect had forced his way into a home and “attacked the homeowner.”

The homeowner shot the suspect, killing him.

After Kenosha Police Department posted about the incident on Facebook, a Facebook user responded to the news, writing, “Good to the home owner. I hope they weren’t physically hurt and can handle the emotions. Good for them for defending themselves and property.”

KPD is in the 6900 block of 64th Ave conducting a death investigation. Officers initially responded to the area around… Posted by Kenosha Police Department on Friday, September 16, 2022

