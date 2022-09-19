Republican Washington state U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley is calling for a return to American energy independence, according to her energy and environment policy proposal obtained exclusively by Breitbart News.

“Before 2021, America was energy independent, but we have lost our way since then,” Smiley said. “From canceling pipelines to restricting drilling permits, the result has been skyrocketing energy prices that are crushing hard-working Washington families and farmers.”

Calling her proposal one that is “all-of-the-above,” Smiley seeks to expand natural gas production and oil refining capacity “to reduce gas prices in the short term” as “President Biden’s policies have shut down energy production.”

The Washington Republican also calls to reduce regulations on clean energy sources such as nuclear, wind, and solar, while seeking ban the removal of infrastructure for hydro power like the Snake River dams.

In addition to energy, Smiley addressed preventive measures for forest fires.

A major issue on the west coast, Democrat politicians have been criticized by Republicans for banning proper forest management procedures, like clearing dead brush so as to not act as kindling for fires.

Smiley calls for local input for forest management on federal land which the proposal says is “critical for healthier trees, reduced vegetation, and increased moisture retention to slow and stop the spread of fire.”

