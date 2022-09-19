Poll: Majority Say Number of ‘Dangerous MAGA Republicans’ Is ‘Grossly Exaggerated’

Most Americans believe the number of “dangerous MAGA Republicans” is “grossly exaggerated,” a September Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll found.

The survey asked respondents about President Biden’s recent narrative, in which he stated that former President Donald Trump and his supporters represent an “extremism” that poses a great threat to the “very foundations of our republic.”

Biden Calls MAGA Republicans "Violent," "Extreme," "Dangerous" While Ignoring Leftist Violence pic.twitter.com/JIJsQY8ADt — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 2, 2022

“But there is no question that the Republican party today is dominated, driven, and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans, and that is a threat to this country,” Biden said in the September 1 speech, concluding that these millions of Americans “embrace anger” and “thrive on chaos.”

In that light, the survey asked, “Do you think there are tens of millions of dangerous MAGA Republicans backing violence and trying to overthrow the constitution or is that a gross exaggeration and distortion?”

Overall, 54 percent believe the statement is a “gross exaggeration,” compared to 46 percent who believe there are “tens of millions of dangerous MAGA Republicans.”

However, this same survey showed a majority, 58 percent, of voters expressing the belief that Biden is raising issues around MAGA Republicans to distract from his poor leadership, ignoring issues that are plaguing Americans.

As Breitbart News reported:

Americans are not buying the president’s newfound obsession with demonizing millions of Americans. Rather, they believe that he is using this manufactured issue to distract from issues plaguing the country under his leadership — from rampant inflation to the border crisis to the crime wave. … Overall, 59 percent said they believe Biden is simply attempting to avoid talking about key issues, compared to 41 percent who said he is “fairly raising MAGA Republican issues.” Additionally, 56 percent said it is “inappropriate” for Biden to label Trump supporters as “semi-fascists,” and 54 percent said the description of “tens of millions of dangerous MAGA Republicans backing violence and trying to overthrow the constitution” is a “gross exaggeration” of reality.

The survey was taken September 7-8, 2022, among 1,885 registered voters.