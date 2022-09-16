Poll: Americans Say Biden Is Using Anger at MAGA Republicans to ‘Avoid’ Important Issues

Americans believe President Biden is focusing on so-called threats from MAGA Republicans in order to avoid important issues such as inflation and immigration, and most are more concerned about the socialist left than MAGA Republicans, a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll released this week found.

Biden delivered an infamously angry speech roughly two weeks ago, in which he identified MAGA Republicans as a great threat to the nation.

“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic,” Biden said during the divisive and dark speech, deeming former President Donald Trump and his followers a “threat to this country.”

During the speech, Biden bizarrely claimed MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution nor the rule of law or will of the people, accusing Trump and his supporters of embracing “anger” and thriving on “chaos.”

“Democrats, independents, mainstream Republicans: We must be stronger, more determined, and more committed to saving American democracy than MAGA Republicans are to — to destroying American democracy,” Biden said.

Biden Calls MAGA Republicans "Violent," "Extreme," "Dangerous" While Ignoring Leftist Violence pic.twitter.com/JIJsQY8ADt — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 2, 2022

Americans are not buying the president’s newfound obsession with demonizing millions of Americans. Rather, they believe that he is using this manufactured issue to distract from issues plaguing the country under his leadership — from rampant inflation to the border crisis to the crime wave.

The survey asked, “Do you think that the president Biden is fairly raising issues around MAGA Republicans or is the President trying to avoid talking about inflation, immigration, crime and other issues?”

Overall, 59 percent said they believe Biden is simply attempting to avoid talking about key issues, compared to 41 percent who said he is “fairly raising MAGA Republican issues.”

Additionally, 56 percent said it is “inappropriate” for Biden to label Trump supporters as “semi-fascists,” and 54 percent said the description of “tens of millions of dangerous MAGA Republicans backing violence and trying to overthrow the constitution” is a “gross exaggeration” of reality.

The survey also found that most Americans, 55 percent, are actually more concerned by the socialist left in America than they are about MAGA Republicans.

Further, most Americans, 52 percent, believe it is more important to send a message that Biden is responsible for an array of issues in the midterm elections rather than send a message on the need to stop Trump and his supporters.

The survey was taken September 7-8 2022, among 1,854 registered voters and coincides with a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group poll released this week, which found most voters expressing the belief that Biden is diving the country.