California Democrat Jay Chen, who is running for U.S. Congress against Rep. Michelle Steel (R-CA), bashed Republican voters, calling them “not educated” and “susceptible to conspiracy theories.”

Chen’s comments came during a zoom call hosted by Indivisible Sonoma, a radical organization that purports to fight “an existential struggle against American fascism perpetrated by the Republican Party.”

While speaking about Critical Race Theory (CRT), the California Democrat claimed there is a “broad attacl on public education.”

Chen said:

You know, there’s just been this broad attack on public education. These accusations that “oh, you know everything– if you’re teaching American history if you’re teaching about our history such as the Japanese American internment, that’s critical race theory and that’s making folks feel bad so we can teach it.” You know, “our teachers are indoctrinating our students.”

Chen then admitted that he would face attacks from those who are against CRT.:

You know, I’m going to be a recipient of some of these attacks, unfortunately. They’re going to be claiming that because our school district was teaching Chinese that meant we were trying to indoctrinate our students in communism. Literally that will be one of the points of attack they’re going to come up with.

After his comments on CRT, Chen went on to bash Republican voters. Chen said:

But it’s part of this broader attack to delegitimize public education because, honestly, that that improves, that increases their base of voters. If you have folks who are not educated who are susceptible to conspiracy theories, they will be joining the Republican Party.

Chen’s comments about Republican voters are not the first time the Democrat has been under fire for his off-the-cuff remarks.

More than 20 Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) advocacy groups protested outside of Chen’s office for his “racist” comments about Rep. Steel.

Chen previously made fun of Steel’s accent, saying, “You kind of need an interpreter to figure out exactly what she’s saying.”

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.