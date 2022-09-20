President Joe Biden reacted to rumored migrant flights from Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida to his home state of Delaware, inviting the governor to visit.

“He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline,” Biden replied shortly when asked to react to reports that the Florida governor was planning to transport migrants to an airport near President Joe Biden’s vacation home in Delaware.

The White House on Tuesday confirmed they were tracking possible upcoming flights of migrants from Gov. Ron DeSantis to the president’s home state.

“We are coordinating closely with state officials and local service providers who are prepared to welcome these families in an orderly manner,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said to reporters on Tuesday.

She continued condemning the migrant flights, calling them a political “stunt” using “human beings” to score a political point.

Jean Pierre said the administration was aware of rumors about a possible charter jet with migrants traveling to the Delaware Coastal Airport near Biden’s beach house in Rehoboth Beach.

“Our heads up did not come from Gov. DeSantis. Because his only goal is, as he’s made it really clear, is to create chaos.”

She said the White House and the Biden administration were not communicating with Florida officials or even reaching out to do so.

“There’s no understanding to be reached,” she said.