Poll: Mike Lee Beating Never-Trumper Evan McMullin by 11 Points

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) leads Never Trumper and Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin by 11 points, according to a poll released Monday.

The Utah Debate Commission released a nonpartisan poll which found that Lee has 48 percent support, McMullin has 37 percent support, and only five percent of voters remain undecided about the Senate race.

CBS 2KUTV said that the survey that the race might show Lee with a strong double-digit lead over McMullin. A recent poll conducted on behalf of Lee’s campaign said that Lee led McMullin by 18 points, while an internal poll for McMullin had the Never-Trumper down by one point against Lee.

Lee’s campaign manager, Matt Lusty, took the poll as a sign that Utahns are backing Utah’s senior senator.

“Recent poll numbers are encouraging. Sen. Lee is committed to earning every vote so he can continue fighting for conservative values and economic principles that help Utah families,” Lusty said.

Andrew Roberts, McMullin’s campaign manager, said that the Utah Debate Commission’s poll may not be accurate.

He explained, “We’re grateful to Utah’s independent debate commission, and we’re looking forward to the debate on Oct. 17. Unfortunately, their polling continues to miss the mark in dramatic fashion because they don’t properly weight their results or use a large enough sample.”

Lee and McMullin will face off during a debate on October 17.

A statement from Lee’s campaign said McMullin’s campaign has not published the methodology of the poll, calling into question the accuracy of the McMullin internal poll.

Lighthouse Research and Development conducted the poll for the Utah Debate Commission, polling voters from all four of Utah’s congressional districts.