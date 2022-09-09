Poll: Mike Lee Leads Never Trumper Evan McMullin by Double Digits

An internal Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) for Senate campaign poll found that Lee leads Never Trumper Evan McMullin by 18 points.

WPA Intelligence conducted the poll on behalf of Lee’s campaign, which found that Utah’s senior senator leads McMullin by 18 points, or 50 to 32 percent. The poll also found that six percent would vote for another candidate, and 12 percent remain undecided.

An internal poll from McMullin’s campaign seeks to counter Lee’s campaign narrative; the McMullin campaign poll shows McMullin leading Lee 47 to 46 percent.

McMullin’s varies from other polls in that it casts the Senate race as a two-way race, whereas six candidates are running for the Utah Senate seat.

McMullin took his internal poll to mean that he is leading the race, saying, “Our campaign is officially in the lead in Utah’s Senate race! The latest poll shows us beating @SenMikeLee in November—and it’s because of the incredible coalition that’s come together to support this independent movement. Let’s do this, Utah!”

A statement from Lee’s campaign said McMullin’s campaign has not published the methodology of the poll, calling into question the accuracy of the McMullin internal poll.

External polls from July mirror Lee’s poll compared to McMullin’s.

A Center Street PAC/Momentiv AI poll found that Lee led McMullin 50 to 36 percent.

Lee has continued to lead as a conservative voice in the Senate.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday, Lee quoted Breitbart News Senior Technology Correspondent Allum Bokhari to note that the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) would be used to censor free speech using the typical establishment buzzwords:

These self-appointed mainstream and left-wing media cartels ARE allowed to exclude based on the usual, totally subjective, factors they always do, such as: “trustworthiness,” “fake news, “extremism,” “misinformation,” “hate speech,” “conspiracy,” “correction policy,” “expertise,” “authoritativeness,” etc.

