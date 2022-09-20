Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, a Democrat, is “not able” to find any laws broken in relation to Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) sending dozens of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, announcing an investigation into the matter.

Salazar announced an investigation this week, claiming that the migrants were “lured under false pretenses.” Further, he asserted that someone “hunted them down, preyed upon them… for the sake of political theater.”

“I believe people need to be held accountable for it,” he added.

WATCH:

However, he admitted during the press conference that he is “not able” to say that any laws were even broken or a that a crime was committed.

“At this point, I’m not able to definitively say ‘Here’s the statute that they broke,’ either federal, state or local. But what I can tell you is it’s wrong just from a human rights perspective, what was done to these folks is wrong,” he said, essentially undercutting his own argument.

He continued:

From now on out, we’re hoping to talk to some of these victims and witnesses firsthand to find out what was said what was done, how were you lured into this, and then the full extent of how they were placed in harm’s way. At that point, we will make the determination if there was any criminal activity. Certainly, I can tell you right now, the allegations that we’ve heard, is absolutely distasteful. It’s disgusting.

Additionally, we are working with private attorneys who are representing the victims, as well as advocacy organizations regarding this incident. We are also preparing to work with any federal agencies that have concurrent jurisdiction, should the need arise. — Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (@BexarCoSheriff) September 19, 2022

DeSantis’s office dismissed the investigation, noting that migrants “have been more than willing to leave Bexar County after being abandoned, homeless, and left to fend for themselves.”

“Florida gave them an opportunity to seek greener pastures in a sanctuary jurisdiction that offered greater resources for them, as we expected,” the spokesperson continued.

“Unless the MA national guard has abandoned these individuals, they have been provided accommodations, sustenance, clothing and more options to succeed following their unfair enticement into the United States, unlike the 53 immigrants who died in a truck found abandoned in Bexar County this June,” the DeSantis team added.

Indeed, Martha’s Vineyard residents were not willing to care for the migrants long-term, essentially deporting them off the elite island within 48 hours.

“And so instead of scrambling and worrying about a bunch of rich people, and having 50– and oh, by the way, they already bused them out. They’re gone,” DeSantis said during a Friday press conference, highlighting the hypocrisy of those who claim to have endless compassion for displaced migrants.

“They said we want everyone, no one’s illegal, and they’re gone within 48 hours,” DeSantis said.

Stunningly, none of the island’s elites, including the Obamas, opened up their massive estates to those in need, instead shipping them off to Joint Base Cape Cod.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is among critics of DeSantis, writing a letter last week to Attorney General Merrick Garland, pushing the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate both Govs. Greg Abbott (R) and Ron DeSantis (R) for busing migrants to sanctuary jurisdictions.