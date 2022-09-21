Republican Gov. Charlie Baker Cheers on Investigations into DeSantis Flying Illegal Aliens to Martha’s Vineyard

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) is cheering on Democrat investigations into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for flying two planes of illegal aliens to Martha’s Vineyard.

Late last week, DeSantis sent two flights packed with 50 illegal aliens to Martha’s Vineyard. Less than 48 hours after their arrival, officials on Martha’s Vineyard declared a “humanitarian crisis” and Baker intervened to have the illegal aliens bused off the island to Joint Base Cape Cod.

This week, Bexar County, Texas, Sheriff Javier Salazar (D) announced that he has opened a criminal investigation into DeSantis flying the illegal aliens to Martha’s Vineyard.

“I believe that they were preyed upon,” Salazar said. “Somebody came from out of state, preyed upon these people, lured them with promises of a better life, which is absolutely what they were looking for.”

Baker is now seemingly cheering on Democrat investigations into DeSantis transporting illegal aliens to the doorsteps of the wealthiest donors to the Democrat Party, according to MassLive:

Baker, when asked whether he believed a crime took place, responded: “I don’t know.” [Emphasis added] “Look, it’s up to the authorities on the ground there to figure out what did and didn’t happen,” Baker told reporters in downtown Boston Tuesday morning. “I am very glad that the sheriff chose to open an investigation. I think that’s the right thing to do.” [Emphasis added]

Panic over DeSantis flying 50 illegal aliens to Martha’s Vineyard comes as President Joe Biden has bused and flown well over a million border crossers and illegal aliens into working and middle class American communities since he took office in January 2021.

For perspective, the arrival of 50 illegal aliens on Martha’s Vineyard represents just 0.001 percent of the illegal immigration that American border towns have experienced since Biden became president.

Similar to the criminal probe by Bexar County, a handful of illegal aliens who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard by DeSantis have filed a class action lawsuit against the governor claiming their Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights were violated.

The lawsuit hopes to prevent DeSantis and other Republican governors from transporting illegal aliens out of their states to sanctuary jurisdictions like Martha’s Vineyard, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Chicago.

