The Oil & Gas Workers Association (OGWA) and the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) endorsed Arizona Republican Blake Masters in his bid for U.S. Senate.

In a Thursday press release, Masters’ campaign announced it received an endorsement from OGWA, a nonprofit trade association operated by workers in the gas and oil sector:

Joe Biden and Mark Kelly declared war on American energy production. What a colossally stupid move! We need to beat some Democrats first, but America will once again be energy dominant. I am pleased to be endorsed by our nation’s oil and gas workers. https://t.co/BZU3sj0U2q — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) September 23, 2022

“Because every vote in the Senate is crucial to protecting our U.S. oil and gas jobs and America’s energy independence, Oil & Gas Workers Association proudly endorses Blake Masters for Senate and encourages all Arizonans to support his campaign with their vote,” OGWA President Matt Coday said.

As National Republican Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel detailed in an op-ed published by the Hill this month, Masters’ opponent, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), has repeatedly voted against pro-oil and gas industry legislation:

In his response to the association’s endorsement, Masters pledged to be a staunch advocate for the gas and oil industry.

“Unlike my Democrat opponent, who puts America last in every respect, I will restore American energy independence, never sell out to the Chinese communist regime, and strengthen our oil and gas industry here in Arizona and across the country,” he said.

In a separate release on Thursday, the Republican’s campaign announced that the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), a group that serves as an advocate for small businesses, endorsed him as well:

✅ National Federation of Independent Business (@NFIB) endorses @bgmasters for U.S. Senate pic.twitter.com/jpJZjrMFrk — Blake Masters for U.S. Senate Press (@MastersPress) September 22, 2022

“Blake Masters has experience working in the business community and will be a strong supporter of Arizona’s small businesses in the U.S. Senate,” NFIB Arizona state director Chad Heinrich said, adding:

His top priority in Congress will be to get the economy back on track, and to create a pro-small business environment. He has also expressed an interest in improving workforce training, which will help small businesses immensely as they continue to manage a worker shortage. We are proud to endorse Blake Master today and look forward to working with him.

Sharon Sussin, a senior national political director with NFIB, said the organization “know[s] Masters will be a dependable small business advocate in the U.S. Senate”:

NFIB FedPAC is proud to endorse @bgmasters for election to the U.S. Senate. "His top priority in Congress will be to get the economy back on track and to create a pro-#smallbiz environment." – @nfib_az's Chad Heinrich. https://t.co/VOCKLOvlSQ #VoiceOfSmallBusiness #AZSen #Arizona pic.twitter.com/hvduqjZUbu — NFIB (@NFIB) September 22, 2022

“He understands the issues small businesses are facing and will be a pro-small business member of Congress,” she continued.

Masters pledged, “Arizona’s small business community will have a friend in me.”

“Our economy is strongest when we create a tax and regulatory environment that allows small businesses to thrive. One of the mantras I will live by in the Senate is ‘pro-business, pro-freedom, pro-America’ – I will never vote for a federal mandate that shuts down your business,” he vowed.