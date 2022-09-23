An illegal alien has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for his Islamic State (ISIS)-inspired knife attack on New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers.

Dzenan Camovic, a 22-year-old illegal alien from Bosnia, was sentenced this week in federal court to 30 years in prison for taking the firearm from an NYPD officer and firing it at other officers as well as stabbing an officer and attempting to stab other officers all while shouting “Allahu Akbar,” often used by Islamic jihadists.

The entire attack was caught on surveillance and body cam footage:

Earlier this week, 1 of our officers was stabbed in the neck without warning while protecting NYers. This was not a chance encounter—it was a planned assassination attempt on an NYPD police officer. It's only by sheer luck that this didn't have a drastically different outcome. pic.twitter.com/BG4YO849H4 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 6, 2020

According to an unsealed Department of Justice (DOJ) indictment, on June 3 at 11:30 p.m., Camovic walked past two NYPD officers and crouched down for a period of time while watching them. Then, Camovic turned the corner and approached the two NYPD officers before stabbing officer Yayon Frantz Jean Pierre in the neck.

Camovic then chased officer Randy Ramnarine in an attempt to stab him as well before running back to attack Jean Pierre and take his gun from him. Camovic shot multiple times at Ramnarine, catching him in the hand, before other NYPD officers arrived to take the illegal alien into custody.

DOJ officials said Camovic will be deported from the United States following the completion of his sentence. He will also be sentenced in New York City court for the same attack.

