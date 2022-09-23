Poll: Americans Agree Illegal Immigration Is a ‘Serious’ Problem

Most Americans agree that illegal immigration in President Joe Biden’s America is a “serious” problem, but they remain split when it comes to red states, such as Florida and Texas, sending migrants to blue jurisdictions in the north, a poll from The Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked, “How serious a problem is illegal immigration in the U.S. as a whole?”

Sixty-one percent, overall, said it is a “serious” problem, and of those, 42 percent said it is “very” serious. One in four Americans, meanwhile, said illegal immigration is “not a problem.”

It also asked respondents, “Do approve or disapprove of Texas and Florida sending undocumented immigrants to northern cities without notice?”

Despite the previous consensus, there is a split, as 44 percent approve of that move and 44 percent disapprove. Further, the percentage of those who “strongly” approve and “strongly” disapprove is exactly the same — 33 percent each. Overall, 12 percent said they are not sure how they feel about red states sending migrants to northern cities such as Martha’s Vineyard — a move Florida made last week:

Do approve or disapprove of Texas and Florida sending undocumented immigrants to northern cities without notice? Approve 44%

The Sunshine State made waves after sending dozens of migrants to the wealthy coastal island, home to many of the country’s top elites, including the Obamas, who own a multimillion-dollar estate.

While these coastal elites support open borders policies and boast of having compassion toward migrants, none of these individuals, to Breitbart News’s knowledge, offered their multimillion-dollar estates to house the newly arrived migrants.

Rather, they deported the migrants within 48 hours of their arrival, sending them to Joint Base Cape Cod.

The wealthy coastal elites are now conveniently claiming that they are experiencing a “housing crisis” on the island. It still remains unclear why the Obamas, however, did not open their $12 million estate — which boasts seven bedrooms — to the migrants.

As Breitbart News reported:

To house the 50 illegal alien arrivals, residents only needed to open just five Martha’s Vineyard homes so long as each could sleep 10 guests. To Breitbart News’s knowledge, no residents opened their homes to the arrivals.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) also mocked the coastal leftist elites for their glaring hypocrisy.

“They said they couldn’t accommodate. … If the wealthiest island, one of the wealthiest in America, can’t accommodate 50 [migrants], then you’re looking at all these other communities and they’re just supposed to accommodate all this [and] more?” he asked during a Tuesday press conference, promising that Florida would continue to “make more of an impact” by taking action to demonstrate the hypocrisy of the left as they continue to champion open borders.

The survey was taken September 17-20, 2022, among 1,500 U.S. adult citizens, and has a margin of error of +/- 2.9 percent.