Watch Live: Kevin McCarthy, House Republicans Unveil ‘Commitment to America’ Agenda

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and House Republicans on Friday will introduce the Commitment to America agenda.

McCarthy and 30 House Republicans across the spectrum will introduce their legislative agenda ahead of the pivotal 2022 midterm elections.

“We’re going to roll it tomorrow on Friday in Washington—Washington County, not Washington, DC, where the real Americans are,” McCarthy said in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News.

“What it is is it is a plan to put America back on the right track. It is a Commitment to America where for the last year and a half all the Republican members have been in different task forces going out and working on solutions to the problems.”

“We really break it down into four pillars: An economy that’s strong, a nation that is safe, a future that is built on freedom, and a government that is accountable,” McCarthy continued. “Under each pillar, we lay out what we will do. Under an economy that’s strong, we’re going to stop this runaway spending and curb that inflation. We’re going to make [the country] energy independent and lower the price of gas. We’re going to bring back the supply chain from China into America. Under a nation that’s safe, the first thing we’re going to do is secure our border and end this catch-and-release and stop this fentanyl that’s coming across. We’re going to be able to have 200,000 more police officers and the other thing we’re going to be able to do is these prosecutors and DAs that have not been enforcing the law we are going to shine light onto that and bringing out a transparency chart so everyone knows where we’re at. Of course, we’re going to defend our national security.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.