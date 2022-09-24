Pennsylvania Republican Jim Bognet, running in the Keystone State’s Eighth Congressional District, which includes President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, told Breitbart News Saturday that the House GOP’s “Commitment to America” sends a “clear message” to the voters.

Bognet told the host, Breitbart News’s Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle, that Republicans “want a clear message” and are coming together under the leadership of the current GOP House leadership: Minority Leader Keven McCarthy (CA), Whip Steve Scalise (LA) and Conference Chair Elise Stefanik.

The Keystone State Republican was referring to the “Commitment to America” the House Republicans rolled out this past week in Pennsylvania. The “Commitment to America” is a “core group of policies that fit on a pocket card designed to help them and their candidates communicate the GOP’s vision effectively in the midterm elections,” as Breitbart News reported this week.

“We want people to know what we’re [going to] do when we govern, when we get in the office in January: A safe America, a strong America, a free America,” Bognet said. “These are things that we’ve all gotten behind. We want to have an alternative to Joe Biden and Matt Cartwright, and Nancy Pelosi is liberal America.”

Bognet notes that the Republicans want to send a clear message that there is a “very clear alternative” to the Democrats’ radical agenda.

“[Democrats] want to open borders; we want to secure borders. We want to stop fentanyl from coming into this country. They want to keep raising taxes, we want to cut taxes. They want 87,000 IRS agents, I’d rather have 87,000 Border Patrol agents, and we need to get rid of those IRS agents that the Democrats have passed [a bill] to hire,” Bognet continued to explain. “If you want more of the same, you can vote for the other guys. If you want to change, vote for Republicans in 45 days.”

When explaining how the Republican Party has changed for the better in the last few years, Bognet said that he believes there is not a “much more united party” and one that is “much more animated by our conservative ideals than maybe the more corporate Republicans were 10 or 15 years ago.”

Bognet, during his time on Breitbart News Saturday, also laid into his Democrat opponent, Rep. Matt Cartwright, whom he is looking to unseat in November. Bognet noted that the Democrat has voted with President Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi 100 percent of the time and that he “doesn’t represent Northeast Pennsylvania” but that he “represents the liberal values of New York and San Francisco.”

“If you want Joe Biden’s agenda, vote for Matt Cartwright; if you want to change, if you want to return to conservative principles, you got to vote for me,” Bognet explained.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.