Joe Biden Falsely Claims Price of Gas in ‘Some Few States’ Is Under $3.00 a Gallon

President Joe Biden claimed that the cost for a gallon of gasoline was under three dollars, during a White House event on Monday about higher costs experienced by consumers.

“In some few states, it’s below three bucks,” he said. “It’s in the low threes in other places.”

No state has an average price of under three dollars, according to the American Automobile Association. The lowest price for a gallon of gas is in Mississippi, according to Gasbuddy.com, which is $3.04. But Biden did not correct his statement.

Last week, Biden made a similar claim, which was fact-checked and corrected by the White House as inaccurate.

“In 41 states plus the District of Columbia, the average gasoline price is less than $2.99,” he bragged during a DNC event in Washington, DC.

The president struggled through a White House event on the economy, repeatedly coughing and clearing his throat as he spoke.

“Excuse me for the cold,” he said after sitting down and coughing.

The president appeared to be sucking on a lozenge as he spoke about the economy and the higher costs of goods and services and claimed he and his administration was making a difference, even though inflation continues to go up.

“We made historic progress,” Biden boasted as he spoke hoarsely into the microphone, reading from prepared text included in his binder.

The president again demanded that gas stations bring down their prices on gasoline.

“Do it now. Do it now. Not a month from now. Do it now,” he urged.

The president also discussed airlines charging more fees, including fees for parents to sit next to their children during a flight.

“By the way, most people would help pay your fee if you took your child somewhere else,” he joked.