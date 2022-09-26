VIDEO: White House: Important to Have ‘Conversation’ About Changing Braves Name

The White House on Monday sided with Native Americans demanding the Atlanta Braves change their team name, on the grounds that it is racist.

“We should listen to Native American and indigenous people who are the most impacted by this,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday when asked about President Joe Biden’s position on the issue.

Karine Jean-Pierre: "It's important to have this conversation" about changing the name of the Atlanta Braves pic.twitter.com/TCW2Gd0ZG6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 26, 2022

Jean-Pierre commented on the team name after the Braves visited the White House for a celebration of their World Series championship victory in 2021. She said that Biden felt it important for the team to consider changing their name.

“We believe that it’s important to have this conversation and Native American and indigenous voices should be at the center of this conversation,” she said, reminding reporters that it was about treating Native Americans “with dignity and respect.”

But Biden made no mention of a proposed name change during his speech welcoming the team to the White House.

“This team has literally been part of the American history for over 150 years,” Biden said proudly. “The only franchise to field players in every single season since pro baseball began in 1870.”

(Pro baseball actually began when the National League was formed in 1876.)

“Bringing people together, inspiring us to do better by the power of your example — that’s sports. That’s America,” Biden continued. “And that’s why I’m honored to host the 2021 Braves who are here at the White House.”

Woke leftists continue to press for the historic team to change its name, especially after winning the World Series. The team also faces complaints from activists for their “Tomahawk Chop” chant.

But the team has not indicated that they have any intention of doing so.

“We have great respect and reverence for our name and the Native American communities that have held meaningful relationships with us do as well,” the team said in a statement in 2020. “We will always be the Atlanta Braves.”