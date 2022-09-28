Alleged Intruder Found Dead In Driveway After Being Shot by Homeowner

An alleged intruder who was shot by a Tulsa, Oklahoma, homeowner Tuesday afternoon was found dead in the residence’s driveway when officers arrived.

KRMG reports an elderly homeowner “saw a man breaking into a window in his home” roughly 30 minutes past noon on Tuesday.

The homeowner shot at the intruder, striking him at least once.

The suspect took off running and “made it to the driveway of the home where he collapsed and was pronounced dead.”

Tulsa World quotes police Capt. Richard Meulenberg summarizing the last few seconds of the alleged intruder’s life: “The suspect jumped back out the window, ran from the back of the house to the front of the house, collapsed on the ground, and when first responders arrived we pronounced him deceased at that time,”

The elderly homeowner thought there was more than one intruder suspect and a police K-9 search was carried out to be sure the area was secure.

