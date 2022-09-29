Police warrants reveal the grisly details of how a pair of illegal alien brothers allegedly murdered K9 officer and sheriff’s deputy Ned Byrd, a 13-year veteran of the force, in the sanctuary jurisdiction of Wake County, North Carolina.

Illegal alien brothers 25-year-old Alder Alfonso Sotelo and 29-year-old Arturo Marin Sotelo, both from Mexico, have been arrested and charged with the murder of 48-year-old Byrd after he was shot and killed on August 12 while exiting his unmarked patrol vehicle.

Byrd’s K9 partner Sasha was left in the vehicle at the time.

Alder Alfonso Sotelo and Arturo Marin Sotelo arrived illegally in the United States via the southern border on unknown dates. Arturo Marin Sotelo, in particular, was caught crossing the border in June 2010.

A total of 36 warrants were obtained by WRAL News, revealing that Byrd was allegedly shot in the back of the head six times on the side of the road. The illegal alien brothers, following the shooting, allegedly were planning to flee North Carolina to avoid arrest.

WRAL News reports the details of the murder:

The warrants state Byrd was shot with a 9-millimeter handgun. Surveillance video captured on Byrd’s dashcam picked up the sound of six gunshots and shows the truck leaving the scene. [Emphasis added] … Arturo Marin-Sotelo told investigators that he was in a field hunting deer when he heard shots from the vicinity of where his brother was parking his truck. According to warrants released on Thursday, Marin-Sotelo told investigators that the brothers rode together to hunt deer off Battle Bridge Road, and that he was armed with an AK-47. While in the field, Marin-Sotelo saw a police vehicle pull up near the truck while his brother was still inside. Marin-Sotelo said he then heard gunshots and saw the truck drive away.

As Breitbart News reported, this month, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) are urging President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to disclose details about the illegal alien brothers as well as their other brother, 18-year-old Rolando Marin Sotelo, also an illegal alien, who has been arrested for being in possession of a firearm.

“In light of the serious nature of this matter, we request that you transmit to our offices the alien files and all relevant and pertinent information for the following individuals: Arturo Marin Sotelo, Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo, Rolando Marin-Sotelo,” Tillis and Budd wrote.

Wake County, where Byrd’s alleged murder took place, remains one of the nation’s most dangerous sanctuary jurisdictions. Almost 200 accused illegal aliens were released from the county jail in 2020.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.