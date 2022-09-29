WATCH: SWAT Opens Fire After Suspect Puts Gun to Police K9’s Head

A SWAT Team in Tucson, Arizona, opened fire on robbery suspect Francisco Javier Galarza after he allegedly put a gun to a police K9’s head while being apprehended.

The incident occurred on August 25 but bodycam footage was released this week.

The Daily Mail reports that Galarza was wanted for “a home invasion and several robberies in the area.”

The bodycam footage shows the SWAT Team watching Galarza as he exited a store around noon. The SWAT team then exited their vehicle and ordered Galarza to the ground, but he ran. A police K9 was released and when it tackled Galarza he allegedly put his pistol to the dog’s head.

SWAT then opened fire, killing Galarza.

AZ Central notes that police recovered the pistol Galarza allegedly held to the K9’s head. It “was a Taurus G3 9mm semi-automatic and … it was recovered with ammunition in the magazine and one round in the chamber.”

