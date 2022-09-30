Joe Biden Tough Talks Putin: ‘Don’t Misunderstand What I’m Saying’

President Joe Biden tried to send a message of strength as he reacted to remarks from Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

“America and its allies are not going to be intimidated by Putin and his reckless words and threats,” Biden said, as he glanced at his notecard. “He’s not going to scare us or intimidate us.”

The president spoke about Putin at the White House after delivering remarks on the ongoing devastation following Hurricane Ian in Florida.

Biden repeated his vow to defend “every inch” of NATO territory and would continue working with NATO allies “who are united in our resolve to take on his aggression.”

“Mr. Putin. Don’t misunderstand what I’m saying. Every inch,” he said.

Biden dismissed Putin’s celebration on Friday of his decision to annex the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine, about 15 percent of territory in Ukraine.

“The sham routine he put on this morning showing the unity and people holding hands together, well, the United States is not going to recognize this,” Biden said.

He announced more sanctions on Russia and noted that Congress had passed another $13 billion of aid for Ukraine.

“The United States is not going to recognize this,” he added. “He can’t seize his neighbor’s territory and get away with it. Simple as that.”