Carville Predicts Trump, Biden Not on 2024 Ticket; Says Biden Will Pardon Trump, Liz Cheney for Speaker in 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Long-time Democratic political consultant James Carville says some wild things in American politics could be coming over the next two years.

During a talk, part of Alabama-based PARCA’s Speaker Series, held at the Red Mountain Theatre in Birmingham, Carville said he did not expect former President Donald Trump nor President Joe Biden to be on the 2024 presidential election ballot.

“I don’t think Trump or Biden will be on the ballot in 2024,” he said. “I’m going to be 78 in less than a month. The country needs a generational change. I think they’re going to get it.”

Later in the presentation, during the question-and-answer portion of the program, he made two more prognostications when asked what the future of the January 6 Committee was should Republicans take back Congress in the November 8 elections.

“I’m going to give y’all two predictions,” Carville said. “First prediction is within a year, Biden pardons Trump. [Biden] says you have to ask for it, and you have to admit guilt. I think at a point you say, you know — now, you have to talk to the Fulton County [GA] DA. That’s not part of the deal. That’s not presidential.”

“The second prediction is, the next Speaker of the House is — drumroll, please — Liz Cheney,” he continued. “It is a very possible outcome that the Republicans win the House by three seats. Y’all have got to remember something: The entire House elects the Speaker. Being Speaker is like being Pope. You don’t have to be a Catholic to be a Pope.”

According to Carville, Liz Cheney could win the speakership by swaying four Republicans and all of the Democrats if the GOP were to only win the House by a three-member majority.

