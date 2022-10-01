House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Friday spoke about illegal immigrants and claimed Florida farmers needed them to pick crops, but her remarks drew much criticism.

While speaking during a press conference, she did note the U.S. needed to secure the border, according to the New York Post.

“Right now, the best thing that we can do for our economy is to have comprehensive immigration reform,” Pelosi said:

“We have a shortage of workers in our country and you see even in Florida some of the farmers and the growers saying, ‘Why are you shipping these immigrants up north? We need them to pick the crops down here.’ But that doesn’t mean that we don’t recognize our moral responsibility as well,” she continued.

Social media users were quick to respond to her comments, one person writing, “Elitist progressive and pious views.”

“When she said the word ‘moral’ I expected her to spontaneously combust,” someone else commented while another replied, “Apparently there are no crops to pick on Marthas Vineyard.”

Last month, Martha’s Vineyard saw the arrival of 50 migrants. However, that number was but a drop in the ocean compared to the nation’s border communities experiencing a massive wave of border crossings, Breitbart News reported September 16:

This week, Martha’s Vineyard officials deemed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) sending 50 illegal aliens to the elite coastal island a “humanitarian crisis.” The island is home to former President Obama’s vacation estate, which boasts 29 acres and seven bedrooms. DeSantis, on Wednesday, announced he sent two planes carrying illegal aliens from Venezuela to Martha’s Vineyard after Texas and Arizona for months have been busing thousands to New York City, Chicago, and Washington, DC.

The group of 50 accounted for a mere 0.001 percent of the almost five million border crossers and illegal aliens who made it to the southern border since President Joe Biden (D) took office in January 2021.

Meanwhile, another user pointed to the looming midterm elections, stating, “Legal Hispanics will answer resoundingly in November and send Nancy and a lot of other radical democrats home.”

Elitist democrats think Hispanics are only good for picking their crops. Legal Hispanics will answer resoundingly in November and send Nancy and a lot of other radical democrats home. https://t.co/noPiI4nojd — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) September 30, 2022

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) also weighed in, writing, “Nancy Pelosi wants illegal immigrants to be picking crops. RT if you want Pelosi gone!”

Nancy Pelosi wants illegal immigrants to be picking crops. RT if you want Pelosi gone! — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) September 30, 2022

A recent poll found a majority of Republican voters believe the flow of legal and illegal immigration makes American citizens “worse off” overall, according to Breitbart News.

“A YouGov poll reveals that 56 percent of registered Republicans said immigration is making the U.S. “worse off,” while less than 2-in-10 Republicans said immigration is making the U.S. “better off.” About 15 percent said immigration has no impact,” the outlet reported.