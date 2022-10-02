Report: 76% of Border Crossers Bused to NYC Remain in Homeless Shelters

The overwhelming majority of border crossers and illegal aliens sent to the sanctuary city of New York City are still in the city’s homeless shelter system after having arrived on migrant buses sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R).

For months, Abbott has been busing border crossers and illegal aliens to New York City as well as the sanctuary jurisdictions of Washington, DC, and Chicago, Illinois. Texas, in the process, is saving billions by punting illegal immigration to other cities and states that pride themselves on providing sanctuary to illegal aliens.

The most recent figures, published by The City, reveal that of the more than 15,500 border crossers and illegal aliens who have entered New York City’s homeless shelter system, more than 11,800, or about 76 percent, remain in shelters.

NYC Mayor's Officer / YouTube

Likewise, those leaving the homeless shelter system often do so with the help of taxpayer money from New Yorkers.

The City reports that in fiscal year 2021, just 1,800 single adults and over a thousand families exited the homeless shelter system without needing taxpayer-funded housing subsidies. Meanwhile, more than 5,200 single adults and about 4,120 families left the shelters with taxpayer-funded subsidies to provide them housing.

As Breitbart News reported in August, New York Times analysis found that “the situation is dire” for the city’s overcrowded homeless shelter system where, if the pace of border crossers and illegal aliens bused to New York City continues, the family homeless shelter population “would nearly double, to almost 60,000, up from the current 31,000” over the next year.

Last week, reports circulated that Mayor Eric Adams (D) and Democrat politicians are asking American taxpayers to hand over about $500 million in federal aid to help house border crossers and illegal aliens being bused from Texas.

Mass immigration helps drive up the cost of housing and rent, years of research shows.

A 2017 study published in the Journal of Housing Economics found that “increases in immigration into a metropolitan statistical area are linked with rising rents and home prices in that metropolitan statistical area and neighboring metropolitan statistical areas.”

The latest housing cost figures in New York City reveal that the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment has jumped almost 40 percent since the same time last year, and rent for two-bedroom apartments has increased more than 46 percent.

The sky-high rent hikes come as the Biden administration’s expansive Catch and Release network has increased the number of border crossers and illegal aliens sent to New York City on the Alternatives to Detention (ATD) program by 184 percent since 2020.

