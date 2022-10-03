The Republican National Committee (RNC) released a new video on Monday, first seen by Breitbart News, exposing the soft-on-crime record of Democrat John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s Democrat U.S. Senate nominee, with the race heating up as Election Day is only 36 days away.

The RNC’s roughly minute-long video outlines a handful of violent criminals that Fetterman reportedly voted to have released from prison during his time on the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons, which he chairs by virtue of being the state’s lieutenant governor and always attends.

The Republican National Committee’s video showed that Fetterman voted to release one man who hacked an innocent man to death with garden shears and hired a hitman to kill his accomplice, was the lone vote in a failed bid to commute the sentence of a man who was convicted of murdering a woman with a pair of scissors, and was the only member on the board that voted to release another man who was sentenced to life after killing an 18-year-old for money to buy heroin.

Watch:

The RNC wanted to show that Fetterman’s soft-on-crime record puts criminals first and Pennsylvanians last, in addition to making the Keystone State less safe during his time as lieutenant governor by supporting the soft-on-crime agenda and saying the country needs to “reimagine” policing.

As Fox News reported last month, Fetterman failed to preside over a third of the state’s Senate legislative sessions during his time as lieutenant governor but held a perfect attendance record while he was the chairman of the Board of Pardons.

While the Keystone State Democrat has put a record number of people back on the street through his position on the Board of Pardons, he was also seen in an unearthed 2020 clip saying he agreed with reducing the state’s prison population by a third.

“Biden-Democrat John Fetterman’s record of soft-on-crime activism will only make Democrats’ crime surge worse. Fetterman has done more to help criminals than hardworking Pennsylvanians – he is a convict’s favorite candidate,” RNC spokeswoman Emma Vaughn told Breitbart News.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.