Republicans See Another Significant Swing in Their Direction Ahead of the Midterms

Republicans have experienced a significant swing in support over the last month, weeks ahead of the midterm elections, where the GOP hopes to regain a majority in both the House and Senate, a recent Gallup survey found.

The survey first asked respondents if they identify as a Republican, Democrat, or independent. According to the most recent data, a plurality, 43 percent, identify as independent, followed by 30 percent who identify as Republican 24 percent who identify as Democrat. Notably, this reflects a six-point jump for Republicans (24 percent in August) and six point decrease (30 percent in August) over the last month.

However, the survey then asked independents, specifically, if they lean more toward the Democrat party or Republican Party. Combined with party identifiers and leaners, the GOP garnered 48 percent. This reflects a nine point jump since August. With that same criteria, 44 percent said they identify as Democrats, reflecting a four point decrease since August:

GALLUP: do you consider yourself a Republican, a Democrat or an independent? (Including Indie leaners) Sept 2022:

Republican — 48% (R+4)

Democrat — 44% Largest GOP edge since Nov 2021 Trends:

Oct 2020: Dem +4

Oct 2018: Dem +8

Oct 2014: GOP +6https://t.co/IOe3jic20M — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) October 3, 2022

The survey coincides with the release of the latest Monmouth University poll, which showed a double-digit swing in favor of Republicans over the last month.

As Breitbart News detailed:

Republicans: 34 percent

34 percent Doesn’t matter, but lean GOP: 9 percent

9 percent Democrats: 38 percent

38 percent Doesn’t matter, but lean Democrat: 12 percent

12 percent Doesn’t matter, no lean: 5 percent

5 percent Don’t know: 1 percent

The trend comes weeks ahead of the midterm election, as Republicans hope to take control of the House and Senate after two years of total Democrat control in the nation’s capital.