The latest Monmouth University poll released on Monday showed that there had been a massive ten-point swing from August to September in favor of Republicans controlling Congress after the midterms.

The latest poll showed that the ten-point swing happened between the August and September polls. Overall the September poll showed that 47 percent would prefer the Republicans to control Congress compared to the 44 percent who said, Democrats:

Republicans: 36 percent

36 percent Doesn’t matter, but lean GOP: 11 percent

11 percent Democrats: 34 percent

34 percent Doesn’t matter, but lean Dem: Ten percent

Ten percent Doesn’t matter, no lean: Eight percent

Eight percent Don’t know: Two percent

Overall in August, the same poll showed at the time that 50 percent would prefer the Democrats to control Congress compared to the 43 percent who said, Republicans:

Republicans: 34 percent

34 percent Doesn’t matter, but lean GOP: Nine percent

Nine percent Democrats: 38 percent

38 percent Doesn’t matter, but lean Dem: 12 percent

12 percent Doesn’t matter, no lean: Five percent

Five percent Don’t know: One percent

Additionally, with 36 days left before the election, inflation and crime were at the top of the list for what the respondents said were “extremely” or “very” important.

Eighty-two percent said inflation was “extremely” or “very” important, while 72 percent said crime, and 70 percent said elections and voting. At the bottom of the respondents’ concerns were climate change at 49 percent, the coronavirus pandemic at 32 percent, and student loan debt at 31 percent.

Moreover, 54 percent of the poll’s respondents also said it is “very important” to their party in control of Congress, while 22 percent said it’s “somewhat important,” 11 percent said “only a little important,” and 12 percent said they don’t know.

Furthermore, 59 percent said they are “extremely motivated” to vote in this year’s election, while 17 percent said “very motivated,” 13 percent said “somewhat motivated,” ten percent said “not motivated,” and one percent said they “don’t know.”

The Monmouth University poll was conducted from September 21 to 25 with a random sample of 806 adults, with a margin of error plus or minus 3.5 percent and a 95 percent confidence level.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.