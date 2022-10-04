Gun Owners of America secured a permanent injunction against Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney’s (D) executive gun controls on Monday.

Breitbart News reported Kenney’s gun controls on September 27, 2022, noting they barred even licensed concealed carriers from carrying guns to public pools, parks, and recreational centers.

On the same day Kenney (pictured) put forward his gun control, the Philadelphia Inquirer pointed out Kenney’s controls would face an uphill battle, legally speaking.

The uphill battle was predicated on the fact Pennsylvania has a preemption statute, which bars cities and municipalities from passing gun controls that exceed those that exist at the state level.

Will this make Philly safer? https://t.co/SB2oLZYSHL — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 21, 2020

The Inquirer noted, “Courts have cited preemption while consistently striking down attempts by cities, including Philadelphia, to ban assault-style weapons, limit handgun purchases, and prohibit guns in parks and at recreation centers.”

Gun Owners of America filed suit against Kenney’s executive gun controls and secured a permanent injunction less than a week after they were introduced.

The Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas issued a permanent injunction against the gun control on Monday, October 3, 2o22.

Philadelphia is expected to appeal the ruling.

The case is GOA v. Philadelphia, No. 2647 in The Court of Common Pleas of Philadelphia County First Judicial District of Pennsylvania Trial Division–Civil.

