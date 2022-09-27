Democrat Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney signed an executive order Tuesday banning the carry of guns — even by concealed permit holders — in city parks and recreational centers.

FOX News reported the signing of the executive order, quoting Kenney as saying, “This gives them some protection, some peace of mind, some ability to call the authorities when some knucklehead decides they want to bring a gun into a rec center, and they see it, that’s part of what this is about.”

The Philadelphia Inquirer noted, “The order bans guns and other deadly weapons at rec center buildings, athletic courts, fields, playgrounds, and pools. Signs about the prohibition will be displayed at the facilities, the order says, and District Attorney Larry Krasner said his office could charge those in violation with trespassing — even if they are otherwise legally permitted to carry the gun in the city.”

FOX New quoted Krasner commented on the order, saying, “Even if you have a permit to carry, and you go on those premises, then you’ve got a problem with me.”

According to Mayor & DA, if you have a legal gun & carry permit, you’ll be arrested & prosecuted for walking in the park. But criminals w/ illegal guns & no carry permit are not being prosecuted. Mayor’s executive order is illegal & D.A. illegally criminalizes law abiding people. — David Oh (@DavidOhPhilly) September 27, 2022

Kenney’s executive order is expected to face swift legal challenges due to Philadelphia’s preemption statute, which bars cities and local municipalities from enacting any gun controls more strict than those that exist at the state level.

The Inquirer pointed out, “Courts have cited preemption while consistently striking down attempts by cities, including Philadelphia, to ban assault-style weapons, limit handgun purchases, and prohibit guns in parks and at recreation centers.”

The preemption statutes say, “No county, municipality, or township may in any manner regulate the lawful ownership, possession, transfer, or transportation of firearms, ammunition, or ammunition components when carried or transported for purposes not prohibited by the laws of this commonwealth.”

In July 2022, Breitbart News observed Mayor Jim Kenney’s (D) suggestion that only the police should have guns.

FOX News reported that Kenney spoke to reporters after two Philadelphia police officers were wounded by gunshots on July 4.

Kenney reflected on July 4, saying, “It was a chilled back day, beautiful weather. But we live in America where we have the Second Amendment and we have the Supreme Court of the United States telling everybody they can carry a gun wherever they want.”

He noted, “I was in Canada two weeks ago and never thought about a gun. The only people I knew who had guns in Canada were police officers.”

Kenney added, “That’s the way it should be here.”

