NRSC Chairman Rick Scott: Democrats Lie, Cheat, and Smear Because Herschel Walker Is Winning

National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Rick Scott (R-FL) said in a statement Tuesday that Democrats will lie, cheat, and smear because Georgia Senate Republican candidate Herschel Walker is winning.

Scott said in a statement:

When the Democrats are losing, as they are right now, they lie and cheat and smear their opponents. That’s what’s happening right now. They know they are on the verge of losing the Senate, and they know that Herschel Walker is winning, so they have cranked up the smear machine. This is just like the smears they attempted against Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas, and it will not work. Herschel has denied these allegations and the NRSC and Republicans stand with him, and Georgians will stand with him too.

Scott’s backing of Walker followed a Daily Beast report that claimed Walker, who is pro-life, urged a woman to abort their unborn baby in 2009. The outlet wrote:

A woman who asked not to be identified out of privacy concerns told The Daily Beast that, after she and Walker conceived a child while they were dating in 2009, he urged her to get an abortion. The woman said she had the procedure and that Walker reimbursed her for it. She supported these claims with a $575 receipt from the abortion clinic, a “get well” card from Walker, and a bank deposit receipt that included an image of a signed $700 personal check from Walker.

Walker said that he will sue the Daily Beast for defamation.

Regarding the latest Democrat attack: pic.twitter.com/OjrDcGak95 — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) October 3, 2022